Palmdale’s DryTown Water Park to open May 29

PALMDALE – After a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Palmdale’s DryTown Water Park, located at 3850 E. Ave. S in Palmdale, is scheduled to reopen for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 29, under Los Angeles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 guidelines.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome everyone back to the Antelope Valley’s water park,” said DryTown Supervisor Timothy Miller. “As we prepare for this phased reopening, we’ve made updates based on guidance from our health authorities. While it may be different from the last time you visited, the water park is looking great and together we can find new ways to create special moments.”

With initial capacity limited to 400 people to comply with COVID-19 regulations, attendance will be safely managed through a new water park ticketing system that will require guests to obtain a ticket online in advance. Tickets will be available soon at www.DryTownWaterPark.com. Interested persons are encouraged to check the website or on the DryTown Water Park and City of Palmdale-Government Facebook pages.

To ensure the health and safety of all guests and staff, face coverings will be mandatory throughout the park in all settings indoor and outdoor, unless actively eating and/or drinking in a designated area, or while on an attraction/ride, or in a setting that would cause the face covering to become wet. Guests without a face covering must remain six feet from people who are not in the same household. Children under 2 are not required to wear a mask. Guests will also be required to adhere to all social distancing and sanitization guidelines posted throughout the park.

DryTown is the Antelope Valley’s only water park. It is a six-acre Old West mining town-themed aquatic park featuring a 925-foot lazy river, a 35-foot waterslide tower with three waterslides and splashdown pool, a four-lane racer slide, and a 6,000 square foot children’s water playground with spray features. It also features Dusty’s Grill; a General Store with souvenirs and sundries; covered picnic area; and a large grassy area for group outings. Parking is free.

For more information, visit www.DryTownWaterPark.com or call 661- 267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

