Lancaster to improve six local bus stops

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster will be working on six local Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA) bus stops to advance and improve the overall accessibility and safety for public transportation riders.

The six bus stops slated to receive improvements include:

Avenue I/17th Street West

Lancaster Boulevard/3rd Street East

Lancaster Boulevard/5th Street East

Avenue J/30th Street East

Avenue L-6/8th Street West

The project will ensure each stop is ADA accessible, including an ADA accessible route to the stop, and meets accessibility compliance standards. Each location also will receive traffic signal modifications to accommodate vehicle congestion and median modifications to improve overall roadway safety and efficiency.

These enhancements were identified through a survey conducted in partnership with AVTA. The survey evaluated rider feedback, ADA accessibility and compliance, and the safety of each bus location.

“Lancaster is dedicated to improving our local transportation systems and we are eager to address the American Disability Act enhancements at these stops that riders helped us identify,” said Lancaster Vice Mayor and AVTA Chairman Marvin Crist. “AVTA’s annual survey helps Lancaster pinpoint specific transportation concerns and actionable ways to improve them so all riders are safely able to take advantage of our public transportation.”

The project is expected to begin construction in the middle of May and is scheduled for completion by summer. These improvements are the latest installment in Lancaster’s overarching commitment to proactively address traffic safety concerns in the city. For more information on the Lancaster’s Safer Streets Action Plan, visit https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/saferstreets.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

