Joint Lancaster and Palmdale council meeting set for May 10

LANCASTER – The Lancaster and Palmdale city councils are coming together on Monday, May 10, for a joint council meeting in hopes of facilitating public agency collaboration and regional community engagement, as well as bringing the communities together after an isolating past year.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the public can watch or participate online at https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/government/city-officials/city-council/meetings-agendas-and-minutes or http://palmdale.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=2.

The meeting also will be televised on Spectrum Channels 27 and 28.

“Lancaster and Palmdale have always shared geographical borders and common community goals,” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. “Collaboration with all of the city’s partners, especially a neighboring city, will allow us to accomplish goals and dream up new possibilities for our communities that we might not be able to do separately.”

“This is a great opportunity for both cities to work together on some important regional issues such as increasing jobs, economic growth, transportation, and addressing the regional digital divide,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “The collaborative efforts will make both cities stronger, and it will pay dividends to all the residents of the Antelope Valley.”

The joint council meeting will address a number of items that benefit both cities and help to build functional and safe communities. Topics for discussion include a joint firework show, a potential future event and evacuation center, and a future regional recreational complex.

The councils will also consider opportunities to revitalize the region’s economic development and local business scene through Destination AV and regional business recruitment. Additionally, the cities will explore ways of investing and bettering both communities through a SiFi proposal with the region’s school districts, and jointly collaborating on traffic safety issues. View the meeting agenda here.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

