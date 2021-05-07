Joint Lancaster and Palmdale council meeting set for May 10

LANCASTER – The Lancaster and Palmdale city councils are coming together on Monday, May 10, for a joint council meeting in hopes of facilitating public agency collaboration and regional community engagement, as well as bringing the communities together after an isolating past year.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the public can watch or participate online at https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/government/city-officials/city-council/meetings-agendas-and-minutes or http://palmdale.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=2.
The meeting also will be televised on Spectrum Channels 27 and 28.
“Lancaster and Palmdale have always shared geographical borders and common community goals,” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. “Collaboration with all of the city’s partners, especially a neighboring city, will allow us to accomplish goals and dream up new possibilities for our communities that we might not be able to do separately.”
“This is a great opportunity for both cities to work together on some important regional issues such as increasing jobs, economic growth, transportation, and addressing the regional digital divide,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “The collaborative efforts will make both cities stronger, and it will pay dividends to all the residents of the Antelope Valley.”
The joint council meeting will address a number of items that benefit both cities and help to build functional and safe communities. Topics for discussion include a joint firework show, a potential future event and evacuation center, and a future regional recreational complex.
The councils will also consider opportunities to revitalize the region’s economic development and local business scene through Destination AV and regional business recruitment. Additionally, the cities will explore ways of investing and bettering both communities through a SiFi proposal with the region’s school districts, and jointly collaborating on traffic safety issues. View the meeting agenda here.
[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]
5 comments for "Joint Lancaster and Palmdale council meeting set for May 10"
Harry True says
Palmdale Mayor is weak and his council cronies were bankrolled by Rex so not much left to stand for. Write the check and hope for the best.
Tim Scott says
Council cronies? Wrecks went straight to it and bankrolled the weak mayor directly. It’s not like Hofbauer is leading some defense and being overrun by the rest of the council. Wrecks owns Hofbauer and has Sellout Steve leading the way to destruction, not a defense.
Palmdale getting exactly what it deserves, honestly. If seeing Lancaster spin down the toilet didn’t motivate the people of Palmdale to pay better attention to their city government in their heads be it.
Tim Scott says
Now that Hofbauer has signed Palmdale on to the “common goal” of lining Wrecks’ pockets sure we can all just get along.
We are in this together says
Together we are AV
East Lancaster says
Together (as long as Rex is in total control of everything) we are AV.
Palmdale is being absorbed and compromised. This is bad for Palmdale and good for Rex and the good old boys.
He wins. We lose.