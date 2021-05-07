Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Operation planned for Lancaster this Tuesday

PALMDALE – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies will be on the lookout in Lancaster this Tuesday for violations made by bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians that make roads unsafe.

The Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Operation will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Officers will be citing drivers for speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, and failing to stop for signs and signals.

“Drivers, slow down and allow bicyclists and pedestrians the same access to roads,” Sergeant Robert Hill said. “To protect you and your family, we want to make sure everyone is following rules that keep them safe.”

In 2020, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigated 42 deadly and 750 injury collisions involving bicyclists and pedestrians. The Department offers the following tips to residents:

PEDESTRIANS

Only cross at marked crosswalks or intersections with a stop sign or signal.

Look for cars backing up. Avoid going between parked cars.

Make eye contact with drivers. Don’t assume they see you.

Wear bright clothing during the day and use a flashlight when walking at night.

DRIVERS

Wait for pedestrians to cross the street. Be courteous and patient.

Stay off the phone.

Follow the speed limit.

Look for pedestrians when backing up or turning.

BICYCLISTS

Always wear a helmet. Helmets are required by law for anyone under 18.

Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.

The sheriff’s department is also reminding all residents to practice physical distancing measures when feasible, staying at least six feet away from others.

Funding for the bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

