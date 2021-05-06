Man charged with murder put on house arrest in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A 59-year-old man charged with stabbing his friend to death inside his Palmdale home last year was released to home monitoring this week, authorities said.

Fred Chatterson is charged with one count of murder with a knife-use allegation in connection with the death of 60-year-old Dann Savage.

The fatal stabbing occurred around 12:25 p.m. Oct. 11, 2020, on the the 37000 block of Tovey Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Palmdale Station deputies responded to the location regarding a stabbing victim call for service. Upon their arrival they detained a man at the residence. Inside the residence they found a second man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds. The man suffering from the wounds was pronounced deceased at the scene,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Chatterson was arrested and booked into jail that afternoon, and he was charged on Oct. 13 with Savage’s murder, according to LASD inmate records and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He was put under house arrest following an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, May 4, according to LACo DA Public Information Officer Ricardo Santiago.

“During arraignment the defense brought a motion to review bail. Over our objections, the court decided that the defendant was not a risk to public safety and put him on house arrest with ankle monitoring,” Santiago said in an email.

Chatterson has a history of mental illness, he and the victim were longtime friends, and the killing happened inside Chatterson’s Palmdale home, according to a source familiar with the case.

Chatterson is due back in court on June 11 for a preliminary hearing, Santiago said.

