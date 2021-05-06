LASD responds to online video of Lancaster arrest, protest planned for Friday

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday addressed an online video that shows a deputy pointing a gun at a man’s head as the man is lying on the ground in Lancaster [view the video below].

According to an LASD news release:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is aware of a video circulating social media platforms depicting an incident that occurred on April 30th, 2021, near the intersection of Division Street and East Avenue J in the City of Lancaster. During the incident, a deputy detained an armed suspect. A crowd of bystanders began to form, and additional deputies arrived before the suspect was taken into custody. As a result of that interaction, the Sheriff’s Department has directed an in-depth review of our policy and tactics. The suspect was in possession of a loaded handgun with an extended high capacity magazine. The suspect was not injured during the incident. The incident was captured on the deputy’s body worn camera.”

Local activists said the incident is just another example in a long history of unconstitutional policing in the Antelope Valley.

“Not only were these actions racist and violent, but they violated multiple department policies and defied a previous settlement agreement between the Los Angeles [County] Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Justice. This is nothing new to the Antelope Valley…” said Christian Green, the local coordinator of a campaign calling on Palmdale and Lancaster to cancel the cities’ contracts with the sheriff’s department.

The Cancel the Contract campaign will hold a protest from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 7, at 501 West Lancaster Boulevard. The rally will feature nearly a dozen guest speakers addressing police use of force in the Antelope Valley and calling for the Department of Justice to modify its 2015 Antelope Valley Settlement Agreement.