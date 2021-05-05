COVID-19 vaccinations available May 13 in Littlerock

LITTLEROCK – People age 16 and older can get vaccinated for free against the COVID-19 virus on Thursday, May 13, in Littlerock, according to the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

The vaccinations will be available from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at the Littlerock Community Clinic, located at 8201 Pearblossom Highway.

People are urged to make appointments through myturn.ca.gov. People unable to make appointments can walk in.

The Littlerock vaccination event will administer Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for persons age 16 and older. Persons under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. People must return in three weeks for a second dose.

The Littlerock vaccination event is in addition to ongoing walk-in vaccination sites at the Lancaster Metrolink Station, Palmdale Metrolink station and Palmdale Oasis Park.

Walk-ups are welcome from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Metrolink stations, which are at 44812 Sierra Highway in Lancaster and at 39000 Clocktower Plaza in Palmdale, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week at Oasis Park, which is adjacent to Drytown Water Park at 3850 East Ave. S in Palmdale.

Palmdale Oasis Park vaccinations are for anyone age 16 and older. The Lancaster and Palmdale Metrolink sites are for adults age 18 and older. Appointments can be made but are not mandatory through www.remediacare.com for the Lancaster or Palmdale Metrolink station vaccination sites, and through myturn.ca.gov for the Palmdale Oasis Park site.

The Oasis Park site administers Pfizer vaccine. The Lancaster and Palmdale Metrolink station sites administer Moderna vaccine, for which people must return in four weeks for a second dose.

There is no charge for vaccinations.

