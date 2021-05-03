Palmdale launches “Text My Gov” messaging service

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale launched the Text My Gov messaging service to enhance general communications by the public to the city for a wide variety of information.

Text My Gov allows the public to send text messages directly to the city by using keywords that will trigger a response to answer the question or concern.

To report issues and find answers, users can text HI to 661-780-PALM (661-780-7256). Users will then be prompted to enter a keyword such as hours, agenda, parks, etc. or report issues such as pothole, illegal dumping, graffiti, etc. The system provides an autogenerated response with an answer to the question or a link to the city of Palmdale’s website containing relevant information.

The Text My Gov messaging service also allows residents to opt-in to notifications from City Hall by texting PALMDALE to 91896. The notifications will be reminders for events such as events, programs, concerts, safety notifications, public meetings, contests, and more.

“We’re proud to introduce this new and innovative service to quickly report issues on the go with a smart phone without having to make a phone call,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “It’s a great addition to our current 94-PRIDE telephone hot line and our website as simple, convenient ways for people contact the city.”

“One of the many benefits of Text My Gov is that it will provide our residents with immediate assistance anytime, day or night,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt.

“Our staff is always looking for ways to improve communications to and from our residents and we think Text My Gov is going to help that process,” said City Manager J.J. Murphy.

For more information, call 661-267-5115.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

