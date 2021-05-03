Artists sought for “This is Our Shot, Palmdale!” poster contest

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has launched a poster contest as part of its This is Our Shot, Palmdale! vaccine campaign.

The contest is free to enter and open to anyone 16 years and older. The top three winners will receive gift cards in the amount of $100 (first prize), $75 (second prize) and $50 (third prize). Selected artists and their posters will be featured on promotional materials, signage, and social media.

Submitted posters should feature original artwork that conveys the importance of individual and public health and include the theme title, This is Our Shot, Palmdale! They should provide a unique perspective on how the COVID-19 vaccine has impacted them and their community through a positive and personal way.

Entries are due by May 31, 2021, at 5 p.m.

For more information and a complete list of contest rules, visit https://cityofpalmdale.org/1091/Its-Our-Shot-Palmdale-Poster-Contest .

“This is a wonderful opportunity to use creative imagery to show us why you got your vaccine, or why you want to get your shot,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

“We have a lot of very artistically talented people in Palmdale and here’s a chance to share that talent with the community and have a chance to win a nice prize,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt.

“The city remains committed to getting the word out about the availability of the free COVID-19 vaccinations in every way possible, including art,” said City Manager J.J. Murphy. “We look forward to seeing some great work from our residents.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

