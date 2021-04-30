Children’s Center AV concludes ‘Child Abuse Prevention Month’ with pinwheel garden planting

LANCASTER – The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley (CCAV) culminated Child Abuse Prevention Month by planting a sparkling spinning garden made up of 700 blue and silver pinwheels.

Each pinwheel represents one of the 700 local children who received therapy at the Children’s Center last year.

“Many of the children we care for have experienced trauma that nobody should have to live through, especially not an innocent and vulnerable child,” said Executive Director Sue Page. “Our expert therapists help each child work through the fear, pain, and confusion that often results from abuse and neglect.”

Pinwheels represent the whimsical innocence every child deserves, which is why they are the national symbol for Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.

Throughout the month, local companies and individuals sponsored pinwheels for $100 each. Major sponsors include Assistance League of Antelope Valley, AV Hospital ER Doctors, California Compaction Corp., the City of Lancaster and Family First Medical Practice.

While all 700 pinwheels have been placed in the garden, the Children’s Center is still seeking sponsors for 170 of them. Funds raised through the Pinwheels of Hope campaign help ensure all children can access the help they need after experiencing trauma. Anyone interested in donating, can visit ccav.org/pinwheels.

About the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley

Founded in 1988, the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley (CCAV) is a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of services aimed at breaking the cycle of trauma. This includes preventing abuse as well as caring for the needs of child victims of abuse and their families. The center offers comprehensive prevention, intervention, and treatment services.

CCAV also serves as the lead agency in coordinating the resources of multiple community-based organizations to ensure clients have access to a broad range of support. For more information, visit ccav.org.

[Information via news release from the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley.]

