Palmdale Regional Medical Centers earns ‘B’ grade from Leapfrog

PALMDALE – Palmdale Regional Medical Center received a ‘B’ in the new Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, which assign A, B, C, D and F letter grades to hospitals nationwide.

“Patient safety and quality services have always been a top priority for us. We will continue to strive for even greater excellence in patient safety and hope to achieve an “A” on the next Safety Grade,” said Richard Allen, Chief Executive Officer of Palmdale Regional Medical Center. “Most importantly, we pledge to honor the trust of our patients by being transparent about our progress and working toward the highest possible standard of safety.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and the results are free to the public.

“Our goal is to inform patients about local hospitals with the best safety measures in place and the strongest records,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Every hospital can earn an ‘A’ grade, and we’re proud of the hospitals that are committed to making an effort to protect patients from harm.”

Palmdale Regional was awarded a ‘B’ grade when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2021. Antelope Valley Hospital received a ‘C’ grade and Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital received a ‘D’ grade.

To see the full grade details for Palmdale Regional and all other hospitals, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

