Deadline extended for individuals to submit applications for Palmdale’s Advisory Redistricting Commission

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has extended the date to accept applications for the new Advisory Redistricting Commission (ARC) until May 4 at 6 p.m..

The purpose of the ARC is to facilitate the process of updating the four City Council districts for future City Council elections. The Palmdale City Council will appoint an eleven-member commission and by resolution adopt guidelines for the duties of the ARC. The ARC will work with City staff to develop and present a proposed outreach campaign to the City Council, conduct an outreach campaign to educate the public on the redistricting process, and ensure public involvement. The ARC will also review, comment, and make recommendations on proposed maps and redistricting plan in compliance with the United States Constitution, the California Voting Rights Act, federal Voting Rights Act, and the Fair Maps Act (“AB 849”).

To qualify candidates must: be a resident of Palmdale and have resided in Palmdale for at least the past three years and be a registered voter. Residents not eligible to vote due to age or citizenship but have a Permanent Resident Card or Green Card are exempt from this requirement.

Potential candidates may not be a person or the family member of a person (i.e., spouse, registered domestic partner, parent, sibling, child or in-law), who has done any of the following in the preceding eight years:

Been elected or appointed to, or been a candidate for, an elective office of Palmdale.

Served as an officer of, employee of, or paid consultant to campaign Commission or a candidate for elective office of Palmdale.

Served as an officer of, employee of, or paid consultant to, a political party or as an elected or appointed member of a political party central Commission.

Served as a staff member of, consultant to, or contracted with, a currently serving elected officer of Palmdale.

Been registered to lobby in Palmdale.

The application is available at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/palmdale. This online system to submit applications is primarily used for employment purposes but has been modified to accept applications for board/commission/committee appointments. There are certain sections that do not need to be completed. For example, the preferences section which pertains to minimum compensation, types of positions accepted, etc. Applications will be accepted until May 4 at 6 p.m.

“I encourage our residents to seriously consider applying to be part of this new commission as we carry out this important mandate,” said Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “This will provide our community the opportunity to have a say in how the districts are created.”

“It’s vital that we engage our community members to be a part in helping shape our new districts in the most equitable way possible,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt. “This Commission is that first key step on our way.”

“We look forward to this collaboration of staff, our Council, and this new committee as we continue work together to build a great City with a bright future,” said City Manager J.J. Murphy.

For more information, contact the City Clerk by email at cityclerkdepartment@cityofpalmdale.org at 661-267-5151.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–