One killed in multi-vehicle crash in Palmdale, alcohol believed to be a factor

PALMDALE – A man in his 30s died Tuesday night when his vehicle was hit by a car whose driver ran a red light and crashed into multiple vehicles at a Palmdale intersection, authorities said.

The collision happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at the intersection of 47th Street East and Avenue S, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Mercedes E320 entered the intersection on a green signal light when the driver of the Honda S2000 ran a red signal light and collided with the driver side of the Mercedes. Both vehicles spun in the intersection and collided with a total of four additional vehicles whom were stopped for a red signal light facing westbound on Avenue S,” the news release states.

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies arrived on scene within seconds and attempted life saving measures on the driver of the Mercedes, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a Hispanic man in his 30s, authorities said.

The driver of the Honda sustained traumatic injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Sheriff’s officials did not say what, if any, injuries were sustained by the other four drivers.

“Initial investigation revealed alcohol was a factor in this collision,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The intersection of 47th Street East and Avenue S was closed until 4 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, to allow for the collision investigation.

–