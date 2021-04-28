LAPD seeks possible victims of man accused of molestation in Mission Hills, Lancaster

Investigators Wednesday announced that they are seeking additional victims of a 44-year-old man who allegedly molested several victims in Mission Hills.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives conducted an investigation into Juan Ramon Sanchez after several victims made allegations that he molested them between June and December of 1994, according to a police statement. Two additional victims were identified in Lancaster and were alleged to have been molested by Sanchez when he resided in the area in 2002.

Investigators claim Sanchez would invite minors into his residence and sexually abuse them while he lived in the Mission Hills and Lancaster areas. His alleged victims included runaway juveniles and possible foster children who lived at his residence, according to an LAPD statement. He was also known to babysit and may have victimized additional children, investigators believe.

The alleged victims ranged in age from 2- to 17-years-old and were all male.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed 26 felony counts against Sanchez on Feb. 16, including charges of lewd acts upon a child, oral copulation, sodomy of a person under 14 and continuous sexual abuse, police said.

An extradition warrant was filed for Sanchez’s arrest and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department arrested him on Feb. 24.

Sanchez was extradited to Los Angeles and is being held on $3.1 million bail, according to the LAPD.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims, and they’re asking anyone with information to contact LAPD Mission Area Sexual Assault Unit Detective Stieglitz at 818-838-9804, Detective Malinowski at 818-838-9971 or Detective Steward at 818-838-9975.

Calls made during non-business hours and on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

–