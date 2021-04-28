Brush fire burns several hundred acres, prompts evacuation orders

CASTAIC – A brush fire that erupted Wednesday in Castaic scorched about 650 acres and prompted evacuations.

The North Fire was reported at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, in the area of 29330 The Old Road, east of the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire was initially reported to be at about one acre in light to medium fuels, but quickly spread and was reported to be at 50 acres by about 3:20 p.m.

Fire crews at the scene reported that they slowed their response to the fire due to its proximity of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department explosives-disposal site in the area.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for residents north and west of West Hills Drive, north of Iron Village Drive, north and west of Tesoro Del Valle and north of Copper Hill Drive due to the North Fire, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station announced.

Road closures were in effect for West Hills Drive from Iron Village Drive to northern Copper Hill Drive.

The fire was 0% contained as of about 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.

