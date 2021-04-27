America’s Job Center to host North LA County Job Fair

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California (AJCC), located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a job fair event on Wednesday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Available positions include warehouse, drivers, manufacturing, and retail. Participants will have the opportunity to meet with employers, network, and ask about additional free resources.

To attend, register on Eventbrite at https://northlacounty_day1_jobfair.eventbrite.com .

This event is being held in partnership with Tarzana Treatment Centers, The Catalyst Foundation, Olive Support Services, Paving the Way Foundation, and Antelope Valley Partners for Health.

For more information, call LaVenia Hale at 661-522-2323 or email lvhale@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

