PWD announces winners of Earth Day Water Superheroes Poster Contest

PALMDALE – Five creative artists from Palmdale School District are the top winners of the Earth Day Water Superheroes Poster Contest sponsored by the Palmdale Water District (PWD).

Chosen from a field of more than 120 entries, the first place winners:

Paul Turner , 6th-grader, SAGE Magnet Academy

, 6th-grader, SAGE Magnet Academy Simone Young , 7th-grader, SAGE Magnet Academy

, 7th-grader, SAGE Magnet Academy Angeles Reyes , 8th-grader, SAGE Magnet Academy

, 8th-grader, SAGE Magnet Academy Isabelle Sanchez , 8th-grader, SAGE Magnet Academy

, 8th-grader, SAGE Magnet Academy Ethin Garcia, 8th-grader, Desert Willow Middle School

Each winning student will receive a $50 Target gift card. Twenty-three 2nd-graders from Golden Poppy Elementary School will each be awarded a $10 Target gift card and a participation certificate.

“This is the most participation we have ever had,” said Water-Use Efficiency Specialist Maria G. Avelar. “The creativity was out of this world. We are grateful to the teachers and students who took part in our contest.”

In celebration of Earth Day, students in grades 2-8 submitted posters showing how they are heroes by conserving water for the future. Entries included sketches of superheroes like Aqua-man and Superman saving the world’s water. Others used their posters to encourage water conservation with drawings of the Earth, running tap water and flowing streams through mountains.

“It is so gratifying to see how so many students participated in the contest and expressed their interest and knowledge of water,” said PWD

Board President Gloria Dizmang. “As a retired teacher, I know the importance of engaging our students and having them express their ideas through creative art.”

To celebrate Earth Day each year, PWD usually offers water-related educational activities, including globe-making contests, poster contests and hands-on bird-feeder crafts. With this year’s dry winter and the need for efficient water use, the poster contest was geared toward challenging students to share their water conservation messages.

