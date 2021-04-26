Palmdale accepting applications for Mobile Home Park Rental Review Board

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is accepting applications for one member of the Mobile Home Park Rental Review Board to serve both the remainder of a term to expire on June 30, 2021 and a new two-year term to expire on June 30, 2023.

Qualified applicants must reside within the city limits of Palmdale and may not be a resident or owner of a mobile home park, an employee of a park owner, or have a financial interest in a mobile home or mobile home park as defined in Palmdale Municipal Code Section 5.44.030 and by state law. They should also possess a basic knowledge of the guidelines of the Mobile Home Space Rent Control, Section 5.44 of the Palmdale Municipal Code, and a fundamental knowledge of business accounting (receivables, depreciation, capital expenditures, profit, and loss statements, etc.).

The Board holds an annual meeting in February and may schedule additional meetings as necessary. Board members receive $100 per meeting and the chair receives $150 per meeting.

As part of the final selection process, applicants will be required to pass a Live Scan fingerprint submission via the California Department of Justice. If appointed, a Statement of Economic Interests Form 700 will be required.

Interested individuals may submit an application online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/palmdale/jobs/3038642/mobile-home-park-rental-review-board?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs .

For more information, contact the City Clerk by email at cityclerkdepartment@cityofpalmdale.org or by calling 661-267-5151.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

