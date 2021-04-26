Man killed, woman injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 19-year-old man died and an 18-year-old woman was hospitalized with major injuries after both were ejected during a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday morning in the Lancaster area, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 9:50 a.m. Sunday, April 25, on 30th Street West just south of Avenue M-4, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

A 2004 Infiniti was traveling northbound on 30th Street West when its driver lost control and the vehicle veered onto the dirt shoulder and overturned, coming to rest in the backyard of a residence, the CHP report states. The vehicle’s two occupants were ejected when it overturned, according to the CHP report.

“It is unclear which occupant of the vehicle was the driver at the time of the collision,” the CHP report states.

The 19-year-old man later died of his injuries at the hospital. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was from Palmdale, according to the CHP report. The 18-year-old woman, Kiana Hensley of Palmdale, sustained major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, the CHP report states.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected at this time and is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer C. DeHaven, ID 20140, at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.

