ACTON – A 12-year-old boy died at the hospital after the vehicle he was riding in was rear-ended on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway Friday night in the Acton area, authorities said.
The fatal collision happened around 11:05 p.m. Friday, April 23, on the northbound 14 Freeway just north of Crown Valley Road.
According to a California Highway Patrol report, 31-year-old Pierre Roberts Johnson of Los Angeles was driving a 1999 Honda Accord northbound on the freeway when his vehicle was rear-ended by a 2011 Honda Accord. Johnson’s vehicle then spun out of control and came to rest facing south in the northbound lanes of SR-14, the CHP report states.
There were three passengers in Johnson’s vehicle. Dashawnna Lloyd, 33, of Palmdale, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital; Daylyn Dashawn Lloyd, 15, of Palmdale, suffered major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital; and a 12-year-old Palmdale boy sustained major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to the CHP report. His name has not yet been released.
The driver of the second vehicle, 23-year-old David Onate of Lancaster, sustained minor injuries in the collision, the CHP report states.
“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs in this collision is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Sanders at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
UPDATE: The deceased has been identified as 12-year-old Daiki Washington, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
–
9 comments for "Boy, 12, killed in rear-end crash on 14 Freeway in Acton [updated]"
Anonymous says
The 14 Fwy is a true death trap. I know for a fact. The way people drive is incredible, and the CHP is worried about solo drivers in the carpool lane… obviously, they (the CHP) don’t have their priorities correct.
Acton says
Another distracted driver…
Well says
The CHP needs to get on these gravel trucks that they’re doing 80 and 90 miles an hour on the freeway trucks are 55 I think CHP should start being held responsible for not enforcing this
Slow as a Tortoise says
Those “Speed Racers” are a bunch of little “Putos”.
Sue says
My sister and her family came to visit from out of town on Saturday, they could not believe how people drive on these freeways and residential streets, they were actually afraid of getting back on the road when they get ready to drive back home.
Democrat Dave says
Not to mention how they drive in shopping center parking lots going 30 MPH in their little SUVs like they are on a major street.
Oh, and talking on their phones. Not cell phones. But, those old, black rotary phones with an extennsion cord that tethers them to whomever. They might as well since they can’t leave the house and pay attention to the world ourside of it.
Dave's Right This Time says
Of your many, many posts, this is the only one I’ve ever agreed with.
Maybe there’s hope for you yet.
MAGA
Democrat Dave says
So, you’ve been WRONG all the other times?
Thanks for acknowledging that. LOL
Racing Hondas went by me around the same time before this happened says
I’m pretty sure the cars the rear-ended this gentleman is the same cars that were racing on the 14 freeway just about the same time that this happened
In the vehicles that were racing were Hondas because I was going to call the CHP and report them but I couldn’t get phone reception
So sorry to hear for your loss of a 12-year-old hope everyone recovers