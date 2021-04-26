Boy, 12, killed in rear-end crash on 14 Freeway in Acton [updated]

ACTON – A 12-year-old boy died at the hospital after the vehicle he was riding in was rear-ended on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway Friday night in the Acton area, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 11:05 p.m. Friday, April 23, on the northbound 14 Freeway just north of Crown Valley Road.

According to a California Highway Patrol report, 31-year-old Pierre Roberts Johnson of Los Angeles was driving a 1999 Honda Accord northbound on the freeway when his vehicle was rear-ended by a 2011 Honda Accord. Johnson’s vehicle then spun out of control and came to rest facing south in the northbound lanes of SR-14, the CHP report states.

There were three passengers in Johnson’s vehicle. Dashawnna Lloyd, 33, of Palmdale, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital; Daylyn Dashawn Lloyd, 15, of Palmdale, suffered major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital; and a 12-year-old Palmdale boy sustained major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to the CHP report. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the second vehicle, 23-year-old David Onate of Lancaster, sustained minor injuries in the collision, the CHP report states.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs in this collision is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Sanders at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

UPDATE: The deceased has been identified as 12-year-old Daiki Washington, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

–