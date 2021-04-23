Virtual Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival set for May 1

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s 2021 Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival is set for a virtual launch on Saturday, May 1. The Festival is a unique opportunity for artists and authors of all ages to display their work, and network with other local artists, authors, and the public. This year’s festival features virtual exhibits, artist webinars, live paintings, and home activity kits.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Meet the Artists Webinar

Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Free.

Join artists Brianna Jefferson, Edwin Vasquez, Elieth Perez, Carmen Benavidez, Ysabel Mesa, and Chelsea Williams as they discuss their works and artistic processes.

Schedule:

10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. – Brianna Jefferson

11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Edwin Vasquez

12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Elieth Perez

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. – Carmen Benavidez

1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Ysabel Meza

1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Chelsea Williams

No registration is required. To join the Zoom virtual session via computer, go to: https://zoom.us/j/91586698870?pwd=MmlSVXBnR1Znek5aekJoR0ZYb1NXQT09. The passcode is 233979. To join by telephone, dial 669/900 9128 and enter webinar ID 915 8669 8870, and passcode 233979.

Meet the Authors Webinar

Saturday, May 1. Free.

Join authors Tara Botel Doherty, Joshua J. Guevara, Million Heir-Williams, Keisha Dixon, Christine Aguilar, Kirsten W. Larson, Queen Brown, Orlena Beth Brockie, and Katherine Stocking-Lopez as they discuss their literary works and artistic processes.

Schedule:

10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. – Tara Botel Dohery

10:25 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. – Joshua J Guevara

10:50 a.m. to 11:10 a.m. – Million Heir-Williams

11:15 a.m. to 11:35 p.m. – Keisha Dixon

11:40 p.m. to 12 p.m. – Christine Aguilar

12 p.m. to 12:20 p.m. – Interlude

12:20 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. – Kirsten W Larson

12:45 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. – Queen Brown

1:10 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Orlena Beth Brockie

1:35 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. – Katherine Stocking-Lopez

Registration is not required to participate. To join the Zoom virtual session via computer, go to: https://libraryiq.zoom.us/j/99313115669.

Crazy for Color Live Art Experience

Sponsored by AR Workshop

Saturday, May 1, 10:30 am and 11:30 am, Free

Registration required. Register using the links below.

Space is limited; early registration is encouraged.

This activity is easy, fun, good for all ages, and includes an art kit with all the materials needed during the session. The workshop host will teach how to create wood block art, mixing colors and creating custom art. Color theory and a color mixing guide will be. Once registered, participants will be notified via email about how to pick up art kits and will be provided Zoom login information. Kit pickups will be scheduled during the week of April 24 through 30.

“We’re excited to connect artists who are passionate about their work with people who have like interests and passions,” said Recreation Supervisor Laura Rice. “If you have a love for art, then this is the perfect event for you.”

“This is a wonderful opportunity to meet and interact with authors and come away inspired and enthused about your own writing,” said Palmdale City Library Director Robert Shupe. “You won’t want to miss this!”

For more information, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/inkwell.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

