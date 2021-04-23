CHP holding National Drug Take Back Day event this Saturday in Lancaster

LANCASTER – In recognition of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, April 24, the California Highway Patrol will be hosting a drug drop off event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kaiser Permanente in Lancaster, located at 615 W. Avenue L (The butterfly building) .

They will be allowing residents to drop off their prescription medication, unused or expired over the counter medication, and e-cigarette/vaping devices (which are considered hazardous waste) to ensure the safety of local families.

The number of drug overdoses has climbed significantly since 2019, according to a news release by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The CDC identified that over 70% of these drug-related deaths in 2019 were attributed to opioids.

In 2020, many drug-caused deaths occurred in the Antelope Valley. Among them were varying types of opioids. In addition, the sheriff’s department received data in which Naloxone was administered to individuals who overdosed in the Antelope Valley.

“Our communities are facing an opioid crisis… The DEA’s Take Back Day event provides an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths,” the sheriff’s news release states.

For more information on the event, visit: www.deatakeback.com. The learn more about the DEA Diversion program, visit:

https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/.

