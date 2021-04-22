Littlerock woman killed in rollover crash ID’d

PALMDALE- A 29-year-old woman killed Monday night in a crash on Big Pines Highway in the Angeles National Forest was identified by the coroner’s office Wednesday.

Nubia Amaro, who was from Littlerock, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 7:35 p.m. Monday, April 19, west of Largo Vista Road, according to the coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP, Amaro made an unsafe turn that caused her 2009 Ford Focus to drift onto the right shoulder and then veer left across the eastbound lane, where the car went through a barbed-wire fence and overturned down an embankment.

Amaro was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, the CHP reported. A passenger in the vehicle — 33-year-old Meilani Abernath of Palmdale — who was wearing a seat belt, was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the CHP reported.

It was unclear if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, the CHP reported.

