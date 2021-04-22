Former Palmdale mayor pleads guilty in corruption case

PALMDALE – Former Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford pleaded guilty Thursday to lying about income he illegally received from two consultants, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.
“This case illustrates that some public officials are willing to deceive the public for their own greed,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “I want to commend our investigators and prosecutors for their diligent work to uncover this scheme. It is imperative that we all work together to have a clean government.”
Ledford, 67, entered his plea to one count of perjury. He was immediately sentenced to formal probation for two years and ordered to pay $189,800 in restitution.
Ledford was charged in June 2017, just over six months after being elected to his 13th term as Palmdale’s mayor. He subsequently lost his bid for re-election in November 2018. Ledford was charged with co-defendants Kimberly Anne Shaw, 65, and Susan Burgess Miller, 72, who both were accused of using shell companies to pay Ledford several thousand dollars a month to receive favorable treatment by him. Shaw had been a consultant for the city of Palmdale, and with Miller’s assistance, ran the AERO Institute, which received more than $2 million annually from NASA.
Miller operated a company known as Complex Culture Change Consulting and hired Ledford in 2009. Over a four-year period, AERO Institute paid the consulting firm more than $13,000 every month and the consulting firm, in turn, paid Ledford $5,200 per month. Ledford did not perform any substantive work for AERO Institute and did not report the income he received from AERO Institute on economic disclosure statements, prosecutors said.
Shaw pleaded guilty to one felony count of filing a false tax return in January 2020 and was sentenced to formal probation for three years. Miller pleaded guilty to one felony count of misappropriation of public funds in January 2020 and was sentenced to formal probation for three years.
NASA is entitled to receive roughly $1.8 million in restitution from funds sized from the AERO Institute.
8 comments for "Former Palmdale mayor pleads guilty in corruption case"
ACE says
FORMER PALMDALE MAYOR LEDFORD PLEADS GUILTY AND SKATES…
DA GASCON GIVES HIM ONLY TWO YEARS PROBATION…
AFTER LEDFORD WALKED AROUND FREE FOR MANY YEARS AWAITING HIS TRIAL…
I REMEMBER LEDFORD FREQUENTLY CALLING IN TO LOCAL TALK RADIOS HOWS TO TALK ABOUT HIS MANY TRIPS TO VEGAS…
***
R. REX PARRIS HAS SURE NUFF’ HANDED LEDFORD HIS HAT ON THIS ONE…
***
JUSTICE FOR THEM…
IS NEVER AS SEVERE AS JUSTICE FOR THE REST OF US…
SIGH…
Recall Gascón says
Perjury. That’s the usual gotcha they deal on when they have nothing else they can prove in court. A colossal waste of resources all the way around. Just stupid.
Lily says
This is a real shame.
Palmdale Foist says
One [removed] perjury count, after being indicted on 5 felonies and one misdemeanor, and no jail time. Go figure.
Scum of the Earth says
Rex’s plan from day one was to destroy Ledford, as he has destroyed so many others. Make accusations and charges. Force the accused into a corner. In the end? Not much.
Congratulations, Rex. You won. We can only imagine how much money was wasted to come up with this.
DeadMenTellNoTales says
Are you actually trying to argue that Jim, Kim and Susan did nothing wrong???
The City of Palmdale, the Aero Institute and NASA are all taxpayer-funded entities, which were used by these three for their own personal enrichment.
Stop this handwringing you’re doing regarding obvious corruption!
Ali Babanne says
Of all the charges and alleged embezzlement, not a day of jail time and only 187,000 has to be paid back? Rest assured more than 10x that amount was spent on this witch hunt. But Rex got what he wanted. Just like he did with Jennings, Ervin, Floyd, Grejeda, Jorge……………
Typical politician says
Yes, Jim, Kim, and Susan own this one. Stealing from the taxpayers, and while knowing his guilt ran for mayor again, proclaiming his innocence. These three did it to themselves and shafted the taxpayers.