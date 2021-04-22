City celebrates Palmdale Environmental Pride Week

PALMDALE – In celebration of Earth Day 2021, the city of Palmdale will host its annual Palmdale Environmental Pride Week with a series of programs and events which focus on making the community cleaner and safer for all.

From Monday, April 26, through Friday, April 30, Waste Management will collect up to eight extra bags of trash on the regular trash day for customers living in Palmdale city limits. No household hazardous waste (HHW) or electronic waste (E-waste) is accepted during these pick-ups.

Residents may take their HHW and E-Waste to the Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center (AVECC), located at 1200 West City Ranch Road in Palmdale. AVECC is open on the first and third 3rd Saturday of each month, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information and for updates on service dates/hours, call (888) CLEAN LA or visit CleanLA.com.

Items which may be brought to AVECC include unused pharmaceuticals, sharps waste, antifreeze, car batteries, used motor oil and filters, paint, pesticides, household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, TVs, computers, VCRs, stereos and cell phones. Residents may also bring up to 15 gallons or 125 pounds of HHW/E-Waste per trip. Business/commercial waste is not accepted.

“It’s great to see a growing environmental interest among our residents who are working to make Palmdale a better and cleaner place to live through various desert clean up events on a regular basis,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “I encourage everyone to get involved and take advantage of the many earth-friendly services that are available free of charge.”

Services

Free Document Shredding

Palmdale residents may bring up to five boxes of documents for shredding to Palmdale Landfill, 1200 W. City Ranch Road, Palmdale, on May 8, July 10, and Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

No metal clips, binders, plastic sheet covers (staples, file folders, envelopes, ok) For more information, please call 661/947-7197 or visit home.wm.com/palmdale. Document destruction services are available to Palmdale residents every second Saturday of an odd month (subject to change).

Mattress Recycling

While mattress recycling collection events are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Palmdale residents may drop off mattresses at the Palmdale Landfill free of charge, or they may schedule a free bulky item pickup four times per year, with up to four items collected per pickup. To also find other free mattress recycling facilities by visiting ByeByeMattress.com.

“Waste mattresses can be recycled into new products including carpet, textiles, metal scraps for new appliances, building materials, renewable fuel and pet bed padding,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt.

Sharps Disposal

To ensure proper containment and disposal of household sharps visit SafeNeedleDisposal.org. It provides resources to help residents safely discard their used household sharps, including the locations of the more than 300 participating retail pharmacies throughout LA County.

Paint Recycling

Residents and businesses may now recycle leftover paint for free at local retail stores. It is advisable to call before taking paint to any of the listed centers:

Sherwin Williams – 550 W. Ave. P, Palmdale – 661/947-6748

Dunn Edwards Paints – 730 W Rancho Vista Blvd, Palmdale – 661/224-1988

AVECC – 1200 W. City Ranch Rd., first and third Saturday of each month, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For program details, visit www.PaintCare.org or call 855-724-6809.

Free Smart Gardening Webinars

Topics include: Introduction to Composting, Water-wise Gardening, Organic Gardening, and Small-space Gardening. They are 45-minutes long followed by a 15-minute period to ask questions and order compost bins at a discounted price. For smart gardening tips and to register for a webinar, visit smartgardening.com

Residents are encouraged to download the Recycle Coach app through their Apple or Google app store or to go to https://cityofpalmdale.org/173/Environmental-Technology to get up to date information or reminders about their collection schedule. Call Palmdale’s Environmental & Technology Division at 661-267-5300 or via email at envirotech@cityofpalmdale.org, or contact Waste Management at 661-947-7197 with any questions or concerns.

