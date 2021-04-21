No-appointment COVID vaccinations available in Lancaster, Palmdale

PALMDALE – People struggling to make online appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccination can get a shot without an appointment this week at three Lancaster and Palmdale locations, the county Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.

People can walk up to any of the sites and register on the spot. The service is free for anyone who lives or works in Los Angeles County.

The participating sites are:

— Palmdale Oasis Recreation Center, 3850 E. Avenue S;

— Palmdale Metrolink Station, 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive; and

— Lancaster Metrolink Station, 44812 Sierra Highway.

The Metrolink locations can only administer vaccines to people aged 18 and older. Those sites operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The Oasis Recreation Center site runs seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

