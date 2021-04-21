DUI checkpoint planned for Palmdale this Friday

PALMDALE – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will hold a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Palmdale this Friday, April 23, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., authorities announced.

The checkpoint location will be selected based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. Deputies will be looking for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The primary purpose of this checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring motorist from driving impaired, officials said.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” Sergeant Robert Hill said. “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–