Wind advisory issued for Antelope Valley

LANCASTER – A wind advisory will be in effect for the Antelope Valley from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. today [April 20], the National Weather Service said.

The NWS said to expect southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45.

Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result, according to the weather service.

In addition, blowing dust will reduce visibility and make driving difficult. Motorists were also urged to use extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

Major roadways impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 14 and 138.

