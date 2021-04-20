LANCASTER – A wind advisory will be in effect for the Antelope Valley from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. today [April 20], the National Weather Service said.
The NWS said to expect southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45.
Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result, according to the weather service.
In addition, blowing dust will reduce visibility and make driving difficult. Motorists were also urged to use extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.
Major roadways impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 14 and 138.
–
4 comments for "Wind advisory issued for Antelope Valley"
Mariah, that's whay they call me. says
It was really windy Wednesday yet the giant windmill at Lake Palmdale was motionless. WTF?
tsparky says
Wind turbines have an optimum range of speed that they operate at. It could have been outside of that range. Or they could have been performing regular maintenance or fixing a broken part. A sensor could have been out of the expected range and triggered a fault (like the check engine light on your car).
Tom says
Must be a slow news day, to be talking about the wind that really never dies here in the Av.
Sick of it says
Tom I couldn’t agree more – EVERY DAMN DAY there’s wind what’s new?