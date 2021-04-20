Littlerock woman killed, Palmdale woman injured in rollover crash on Big Pines Highway

ANTELOPE VALLEY – A 29-year-old driver died Monday night after she was ejected from her vehicle during a rollover crash in the Antelope Valley area that also injured her passenger, authorities said.

The single-vehicle collision happened around 7:35 p.m. Monday, April 19, on Big Pines Highway west of Largo Vista Road, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The woman was driving a 2009 Ford westbound on Big Pines Highway when she “made an unsafe turning movement, allowing [her vehicle] to drift onto the right shoulder and then veer to the left across the eastbound lane, through a barbwire fence, and overturn down an embankment,” the CHP report states.

The drive was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP. Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but she was a 29-year-old woman from Littlerock, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

A passenger in the vehicle — 33-year-old Meilani Abernath of Palmdale — was airlifted to Antelope Valley Hospital with minor injuries, the CHP report states. It was unclear if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, the CHP reported.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Novak at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

–