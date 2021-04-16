Unemployment rate dips in LA County in March

Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 11.3% in March, down from a revised 11.5% in February, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The 11.3% rate was still well above the pre-pandemic rate of 5.4% in March 2020.

In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers were not available, the March jobless rate was 6.4%, down from 6.8% in February.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 8.3% in March, down from 8.5% in February, but also well above the 4.5% rate from March 2020. The comparable estimates for the nation were 6% in March, 6.2% in February and 4.5% in March 2020.

According to the EDD, total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 34,200 jobs between February and March to reach about 4.1 million. The leisure and hospitality sector led the way with 13,300 jobs.