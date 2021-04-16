Children’s Bureau offering virtual programs for AV families during Child Abuse Prevention month

LANCASTER – Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit organization aimed at preventing child abuse and neglect, is delivering virtual family support services in the Antelope Valley, as well as special virtual events throughout April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the agency has been operating remotely, with most programs and services continuing through virtual platforms.

“Primary prevention is about supporting the well-being of community, families, and children. It is about a parent’s understanding of their child’s development. It’s making sure children strengthen their social and emotional skills,” said Senior Director of Prevention Jose Ramos. “It’s about connecting families to community resources to live comfortably and connecting them to each other for support and encouragement and strengthening the overall community.”

According to Children’s Bureau, 99% of families in the Antelope Valley qualify as low-income. Children’s Bureau reaches more

than 11,000 of these children and parents annually.

In observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the agency will be hosting a series of virtual workshops that are free to Antelope Valley residents. They include:

Parenting Skills Workshop, Thursday, April 15, 5 to 6 p.m.

Father Strong Workshop, Tuesday, April 20, 3 to 4 p.m.

Self-Care/Coping Skills Workshop, Thursday, April 29, 5 to 6 p.m.

To register for a Children’s Bureau workshop, contact Ruth Martinez-Sosa at 323-428-0216.

Children’s Bureau provides ongoing services to the Antelope Valley residents, including Black Infant Health, Domestic Violence Support Services, Best Start, and Healthy Families America, a home visitation program for expecting or new parents.

Children’s Bureau is encouraging local residents to sign up for services, refer families that could benefit, or raise funds that will go directly towards helping Children’s Bureau continue its mission of protecting vulnerable children. To learn more, visit all4kids.org.

[Information via news release from Children’s Bureau.]

