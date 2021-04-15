More than 8 dozen citations issued during “Speed Saturation Operation” in Lancaster

LANCASTER – More than eight dozen drivers were cited within a three hour time period Wednesday afternoon, when local deputies conducted a “Speed Saturation Operation” in Lancaster, authorities said.

The traffic enforcement operation began around 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, on Challenger Way near Avenue K-12, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. It was conducted by the Lancaster Traffic Detail, members of LANCAP and multiple patrol units.

“This operation was part of our ongoing effort to reduce fatal and injury traffic collisions in the city. The operation resulted in over 70 citations during the three hour operation,” the news release states.

In 2020, 29 fatal traffic collisions and more than 800 injury collisions occurred in the city of Lancaster. Speed was a factor in nearly 60% of the fatal traffic collisions, and the speed involved in the collisions was directly related to the extent of the injuries the parties endured, according to the news release.

Lancaster Sheriff’s Station will be conducting similar enforcement efforts throughout the city in the future, and officials are reminding motorists to slow down, be attentive, and drive defensively and sober.

“The life you save may be a friend, relative, or your own,” officials said in the news release.

