Metrolink, LA County Public Health launch mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the AV

PALMDALE – Metrolink and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are partnering to provide free mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics beginning next Tuesday at Metrolink’s Palmdale and Lancaster stations, with the ability to administer 250 inoculations at each site per day.

Vaccinations will be ongoing weekly from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday via walk up or by pre-registering with vaccination provider RemediaCare, which will supply vaccines to anyone age 16 and older who lives or works in L.A. County, in accordance with Public Health guidelines.

“Programs like these are critical to facilitating the vaccination rollout to neighborhoods where our most vulnerable populations reside throughout the county to reduce the impact of COVID-19,” said county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who is a Metrolink board member.

Metrolink CEO Stephanie Wiggins said she was “pleased to partner with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on such an important endeavor and I thank the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster for helping launch these initial vaccination clinics to stop the coronavirus spread in those communities.”

“We hope to identify additional Metrolink station-based vaccination clinics in the coming weeks,” Barger said.

Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris welcomed the development.

“Bringing COVID-19 vaccinations directly into a community is critical. We must protect our residents from this virus and ensure equitable distribution,” Parris said.

Palmdale Mayor Steven D. Hofbauer agreed.

“Many Antelope Valley residents rely on public transit and with this collaborative effort, bringing these life-saving vaccines to the Palmdale Metrolink Station makes a significant positive impact on public health,” Hofbauer said.

For more information on vaccination sites located within a three-mile radius of its stations, visit Metrolink’s Vaccine Clinic Locator resource.

UPDATE: This story has been updated to clarify that the vaccination sites will be ongoing,

