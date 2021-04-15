Man shot and killed in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man was shot and killed in Lancaster Wednesday night, authorities said.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, on the 44200 block of Cedar Avenue, near West Avenue J-4, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Personnel from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station received a call for service regarding a ‘gun shot victim’. Deputies responded to the location and upon arrival they found a male Black adult suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” the news release states.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the department said. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was in his 50s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

A source at the scene said the victim was in a wheelchair when he was shot, but the sheriff’s department would not confirm that report.

A motive for the shooting and description of the shooter or shooters were not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

