Free dump day April 24 for unincorporated communities in the AV

LAKE LOS ANGELES – Waste Management will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley.

Residents of unincorporated communities will be able to dump a ton of trash per household between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at the Lancaster Landfill, 600 East Ave. F, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office announced.

People must show identification to prove they are residents of unincorporated areas. Unincorporated areas include Lake Los Angeles, Quartz Hill, Antelope Acres, Hi Vista, Llano, Pearblossom, Sun Village, Littlerock, Valyermo, Acton, Elizabeth Lake, Lake Hughes, Green Valley, Roosevelt, Agua Dulce, Fairmont, Neenach, Three Points, Leona Valley, Desert View Highlands and Juniper Hills.

Kern County communities and people who live within the city limits of Palmdale and Lancaster are excluded from the event.

The free dumping day is in addition to the free landfill vouchers that are available for unincorporated area residents and property owners from Supervisor Barger’s Antelope Valley office.

Two vouchers, usable at Waste Management landfills in either Palmdale or Lancaster and good for a half ton of trash each, are available every 12 months for each property or household. Unincorporated area residents or property owners must call (661) 726-3600 to reserve vouchers before going to the office, 42455 10th St. West, Suite 104, Lancaster.

In addition, the Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center, closed in recent months because of the COVID 19 pandemic, has reopened on the first and third Saturday of each month to accept household hazardous waste such as paint, oil and batteries as well as old electronic devices such as TVs, monitors, computers and printers.

No business or commercial waste will be accepted.

The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturday of every month at 1200 West City Ranch Road, Palmdale, west of Tierra Subida Avenue, adjoining Waste Management’s Antelope Valley landfill.

[Information via the office of Supervisor Kathryn Barger.]

