Entries accepted through April 30 for Palmdale’s “Walk on Words” poetry contest

PALMDALE –The city of Palmdale is accepting entries now through April 30 for the “Walk on Words” poetry contest, which will culminate with the winning poem being stamped in concrete at Yellen Park.

The contest is free and open to all ages. This year’s theme is “Palmdale Cares.” Poems must be family friendly original compositions written by the submitting poet, no more than eight lines long, including title, with a maximum of 25 characters per line, including spaces. All poems must be submitted on the website, www.cityofpalmdale.org/WoW by Friday, April 30.

Poems will be judged based on suitability, originality, creativity, and artistic quality. Complete rules and regulations are available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/WoW.

“Although the past year has been tough, there are and have been a lot of positive things happening – people helping people through tough times, new park developments, community projects that are making Palmdale a better place, collaborative partnerships, food distribution — you name it,” said Palmdale’s Public Art Coordinator George Davis. “Craft a poem around the theme ‘Palmdale Cares’ and you could have your poem stamped in concrete at Yellen Park for all to see.”

The winner will be notified by phone or email and announced at a public unveiling at Yellen Park at a date to be determined. For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

