LANCASTER – Additional deputies will be on patrol in Lancaster this Friday, April 16, looking for drivers that are violating the state’s hands-free cell phone law, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
“Under the law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while driving. This includes talking, texting or using an app,” the news release states.
A driver cell phone violation is subject to a $157 fine for the first offense. Other distractions include eating, grooming, talking to passengers, using GPS, adjusting the radio, taking off a jacket, reaching for an object on the floor or navigating a vehicle’s in-dash touchscreen, sheriff’s officials said.
“Distracted driving is a serious issue, but one that can be easily solved simply by putting the phone down,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Hill said. “That text, phone call, email or social media post can wait.”
Motorists are encouraged to silence their phones or put them out of reach before driving. Motorists are also urged to pull over to a safe parking spot if they must answer an important phone call or need to to program directions, officials said.
Funding for the enforcement operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
5 comments for "Distracted driving enforcement operation planned for Lancaster this Friday"
Driving While Drowsy says
“A driver cell phone violation is subject to a $157 fine for the first offense.”
The first offense should be at least $300 with reckless driving points added to the driver’s record.
Kiki says
Everybody is distracted in lancaster.
Dee says
Not everyone. Just Rex and his kool aid drinking followers.
My Time says
Dee, you must mean the Dems in power that are distracted,,,aaah, never mind. You are not worth the time and effort to respond to.
Matt says
Yet u made up a screen name called my time, knowing what u were going to write in advance and called it a waste of time. Sounds to me that with that effort, they were.