Man hit, killed by car in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man lying in the street was struck and killed by a car in Palmdale Monday evening, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate at approximately 6:22 p.m. a pedestrian was lying in the westbound number two lane of Avenue S, just east of Bela Street, when he was struck by a vehicle that was driving westbound in the number two lane of Avenue S,” the news release states.

“The driver of the vehicle was unable to avoid the collision,” the news release states.

The pedestrian, a 30-year-old man, died of his injuries at the scene, officials said. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

This incident remains under investigation and no further details were released as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Sheriff Station’s traffic department at 661-272-2400. The investigation is ongoing.

