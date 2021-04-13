AVH providing Pfizer vaccine to residents 16 and older

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Hospital has partnered with the city of Lancaster and High Desert Medical Group to provide the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to people 16 and older at a local vaccination site this Thursday and Friday, the hospital announced.

The vaccination site will be located at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds in the Van Dam building, 2551 West Avenue H, and will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, and Friday April 16. AVH staff will be onsite providing the Pfizer vaccine.

“We (AVH) provided teachers with an opportunity to get vaccinated, now it’s our youth’s turn,” says Edward Mirzabegian, CEO of Antelope Valley Hospital. “With an anticipated return to in-person classrooms, we feel incredibly fortunate that the hospital is in a position to provide the vaccine to our community. We encourage everyone to sign-up and get it done.”

The vaccine will be administered as a two-dose series, three weeks apart. Everyone is welcome to make an appointment, especially those that are at a higher risk of exposure, hospital officials said. Appointments are recommended to maintain organization, avoid large groups and to maintain social distancing.

“COVID-19 has already caused the deaths of more than 550,000 Americans. The only way we can fight this disease is by getting as many people vaccinated as possible, in addition to masking and social distancing,” said Rana Shenoy, M.D., Director of Infection Control for Antelope Valley Hospital. “More than 179 million doses of the vaccines have been administered in the US. These vaccines are very effective at preventing COVID-19 infection.”

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccination clinic at the AV Fairgrounds on April 15 and 16 can be made at the LA County MyTurn website at: https://myturn.ca.gov/. People 16 and 17 years old who want to make an an appointment should call 661-723-5865.

For more information, visit www.avhospital.org/vaccine.

