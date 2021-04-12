FlixBus expands to Palmdale

PALMDALE – FlixBus has expanded to Palmdale, with routes connecting local residents to Las Vegas and Henderson, NV, and connections to other parts of Southern California planned for later this year.
The bright green buses arrived in Palmdale on April 1 and will give residents inter-regional travel options, and a new, car-free option for folks in other areas to travel to Palmdale. A ticket to Las Vegas and Henderson is available from $24.99 and can be booked via FlixBus’ website or app.
“Over the last three years, folks across Southern California have come to know and love our convenient, affordable service to Las Vegas, and we are excited to extend the same option to the Antelope Valley”, said Jeffrey Lane, Head of Business Development for FlixBus. “Whether it’s a fun getaway, a visit home to be with family, or a trip for work, we’re ready to get you there in a safe, affordable, and sustainable manner.”
“We’re pleased to see FlixBus adding a stop in Palmdale to provide intercity transportation connections for our community.” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “The stop at our transportation center features transit connections, ample parking, and a convenient location.”
“FlixBus will be a great addition to the existing transportation options from/to Palmdale,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt. “We welcome them to our community as they offer another viable travel option for our community.”
Buses to and from Palmdale will run seven days a week. The stop is located at the Palmdale Transportation Center, which will offer easy connections to local and regional transit, including Metrolink and Antelope Valley Transit. The bus will board at the loading curb adjacent to 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive.
FlixBus features free WiFi, power outlets at every seat, extra legroom and more, and carbon neutral ticketing options. For more information, visit FlixBus online or download the convenient FlixBus App.
[Information via news release from Flixbux.]
11 comments for "FlixBus expands to Palmdale"
Drue says
Yes. There is bathroom in back bus. For $24.99 to palmdale /Vegas/Henderson NV. I know for a fact at different times when you call in or on internet you can get the ticket as low as $7 I have gotten it several times
Olga says
they stole my stuff while going to NY bad service rude driver
Party Bus says
I wonder what the clientele will be like.
Passenger says
Do the bus have a bathroom?
Make Palmdale Not Just a Military Base People Can Live On Again says
Probably, but I’d wager that it depends on the volume and I think it’s only a weekend route. A dedicated bus lane is also not a bad idea, and we’ll get Vegas to pay for it.
Civilization Comes West says
I hate to add to this ad, but this is a life-changer. FlixBus got me around Europe for a fraction of the price and emissions (per person) of driving. They’re super comfortable, and sometimes it’s pleasant to talk to complete strangers. We don’t do that enough in this country. Cannot recommend it enough!
JOHN LEUNG says
Please tell us some of the security measure taken by FlixBus for all the passengers in the bus while they are travelling.
Emiliy Golberg says
This is a great idea and a long time coming. Is there going to be connections in the smaller towns such as Lake LA, Pearblossom and Rosemead? Also, will the bus connect to other larger cities like Fresno, Boston or New York?
Creep on a bus says
And then you get to your destination and end up renting a car.
Not a Creep says
Creep, this is 2021. Think Uber. Lyft. Rejoice. Embrace. Enjoy Las Vegas.
Mr. Ed says
Wilbur, when you come out from your mom’s basement, you’ll see that life is going on. People are flying in planes, taking trains, and riding busses. Life if moving forward, safely.