FlixBus expands to Palmdale

PALMDALE – FlixBus has expanded to Palmdale, with routes connecting local residents to Las Vegas and Henderson, NV, and connections to other parts of Southern California planned for later this year.

The bright green buses arrived in Palmdale on April 1 and will give residents inter-regional travel options, and a new, car-free option for folks in other areas to travel to Palmdale. A ticket to Las Vegas and Henderson is available from $24.99 and can be booked via FlixBus’ website or app.

“Over the last three years, folks across Southern California have come to know and love our convenient, affordable service to Las Vegas, and we are excited to extend the same option to the Antelope Valley”, said Jeffrey Lane, Head of Business Development for FlixBus. “Whether it’s a fun getaway, a visit home to be with family, or a trip for work, we’re ready to get you there in a safe, affordable, and sustainable manner.”

“We’re pleased to see FlixBus adding a stop in Palmdale to provide intercity transportation connections for our community.” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “The stop at our transportation center features transit connections, ample parking, and a convenient location.”

“FlixBus will be a great addition to the existing transportation options from/to Palmdale,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt. “We welcome them to our community as they offer another viable travel option for our community.”

Buses to and from Palmdale will run seven days a week. The stop is located at the Palmdale Transportation Center, which will offer easy connections to local and regional transit, including Metrolink and Antelope Valley Transit. The bus will board at the loading curb adjacent to 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive.

FlixBus features free WiFi, power outlets at every seat, extra legroom and more, and carbon neutral ticketing options. For more information, visit FlixBus online or download the convenient FlixBus App.

[Information via news release from Flixbux.]

