America’s Job Center to hold virtual recruitment for Aerotek in Lancaster

PALMDALE —America’s Job Center of California (AJCC), located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a job recruitment on Thursday, April 15, for assembly workers for Aerotek in Lancaster.

Interested applicants should register on Eventbrite at https://aerotek_event.eventbrite.com by Wednesday, April 14.

Qualified candidates must be able to work overtime and weekends, have reliable transportation, pass a pre-employment drug screening, be able to lift 50 lb., possess right-to-work documents, have a valid driver’s license or identification card, and have a valid Social Security card.

Job requirements include preparing work by studying assembly instructions, blueprint specifications, and parts lists; gathering parts, tools and materials; positioning parts and subassemblies by using templates or reading measurements; assembling components by examining connections for correct fit, fastening parts and subassemblies; verifying specifications by measuring completed components; resolving assembly problems by altering dimensions to meet specifications, and keeping equipment operational by completing preventive maintenance requirements, following instructions, and troubleshooting malfunctions.

Candidates must be registered with CALJOBS, have a resume tailored to match the position, and dress professionally during the virtual interview.

For more information, email josie.chacon@jvs-socal.org or call 661-917-2968.

