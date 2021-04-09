New bleachers unveiled at ballfields at Domenic Massari Park

PALMDALE – New bleachers were unveiled Thursday at the ballfields at Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th St. E., marking the latest improvements to the park’s facilities.

The city of Palmdale invested $30,000 to replace the older, timeworn stands with newer and larger bleachers which will allow for more fans to watch Little League and softball games once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

“On behalf of all the Palmdale Little League families and friends, I want to thank the City of Palmdale for the beautiful new bleachers,” said league president Roger Villasenor. “This is a great and beautiful gesture, and it shows that the City truly cares for youth sports and uniting families at one of America’s greatest games, where all walks of life are welcomed. These bleachers are a great representation of what Palmdale stands for — unity and family.”

“Palmdale is committed to providing the best recreational amenities we can to our residents, and this is another example of that commitment,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Domenic Massari Park is a place where lifetime memories are made, and we’re thrilled that we’re able to help our young ball players and their families with this upgrade.”

“The many families and friends who come to watch their children, grandchildren, and neighbors play ball will now have a more comfortable experience thanks to these new bleachers,” said District 4 Councilmember Juan Carrillo.

“This is the latest improvement to one of our most popular City parks,” said City Manager J.J. Murphy. “Back in December of 2019, we unveiled the new basketball courts that were part of a collaboration with Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers Foundation. We also recently upgraded and refurbished the sidewalks, installed decomposed granite walking paths, and completely resurfaced the children’s play area. Our staff has done a great job of keeping Domenic Massari a place where people can enjoy the beautiful outdoors with top notch amenities.”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–