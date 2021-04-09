Lancaster opens second COVID vaccination site at AV Fairgrounds

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster, in partnership with High Desert Medical Group, has opened a second community COVID-19 vaccination site at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, and vaccines are free to everyone over the age of 18 starting Monday, April 12.

Health insurance and proof of citizenship are not required. Appointments should be made online at: https://hdmg.rsvpify.com.

“After months of pushing and fighting for our fair share of the vaccines, the time is now… We have opened vaccines to everyone over the age of 18 and are actively working to vaccinate our 16-17 year olds,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a news release. “We can finally start to move past this nightmare.”

Local nursing students, medical staff, city staff, and city volunteers have offered their time to work the site. Capacity for appointments and doses of vaccinations will vary depending on vaccine availability. High Desert Medical Group personnel will be overseeing storage and administration of vaccines.

The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will provide free transportation to the vaccination site. Residents may visit https://bit.ly/3cI9vAI to view the schedule of the dedicated routes.

For more information on COVID-19 resources in the city of Lancaster, visit: www.cityoflancasterca.org/coronavirus. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, visit www.cityoflancasterca.org/vaccine.

