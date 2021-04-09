Lancaster awarded $6M from Caltrans for road safety improvement projects

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster has been awarded approximately $6.1 million in grants from Caltrans to fund six road safety improvement projects, officials announced Friday.

The grants will be used as part of the Lancaster Safer Streets Action Plan, which addresses traffic safety concerns by applying engineering countermeasures proven to decrease the risk of collisions on city roadways.

“The city of Lancaster is pleased to accept these grants from Caltrans as they will further our commitment to provide safer streets for all drivers and pedestrians alike,” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. “We are confident these upgrades and improvements will help pave the way for smoother transportation in Lancaster and ultimately save lives.”

Caltrans awarded grants to Lancaster for the following projects:

Systemic Signalized Safety Upgrades: $2,908,000 to improve vehicle detection technology at 28 signalized intersections to include advanced dilemma-zone detection, bike recognition, and detection as well as upgrades for existing signal equipment.

All projects are scheduled to be completed by or before by March 2026, according to city officials.

For more information on how the city of Lancaster is improving its roadways, visit www.cityoflancasterca.org/saferstreets.

