Former D.A.’s husband to seek diversion program for assault counts

Former District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s husband David reportedly plans to seek permission next week to enter a diversion program and avoid jail time for pointing a gun at protesters at the couple’s home last year.

An attorney for Black Lives Matter co-founder Melina Abdullah told the Los Angeles Times that he had received notice of David Lacey’s request, which is set to be considered at a hearing on April 13. Under the terms of the program, David Lacey would need to complete a minimum of 18 months of community service and attend anger management and gun safety classes, The Times reported.

Abdullah’s attorney, Carl Douglas, told the The Times he and Abdullah planned to ask that Lacey also be prohibited from owning a firearm.

“He has sacrificed the privilege of carrying that firearm by the reckless decisions he made on March 2,” Douglas told The Times.

David Lacey is facing three misdemeanor counts of assault with a firearm in connection with the March 2, 2020, early morning run-in with demonstrators on the porch and outside the couple’s home. The protest occurred before sunrise. David Lacey was seen on video pointing (see below) a handgun out the front door of the couple’s home and ordering Black Lives Matter protesters to leave the property.

Abdullah insisted Lacey’s house was not off-limits given that the district attorney is a public official and BLM has never threatened her. On Twitter, Abdullah alleged David Lacey “pointed a gun at my chest and said ‘I will shoot you.”‘ The former D.A., who was campaigning for a third term at the time, said her husband acted in fear for her safety after months of harassment, including an earlier death threat, but also apologized on his behalf.

The couple is also facing a civil suit brought by Abdullah and protesters Dahlia Ferlito and Justin Marks. The suit alleges civil rights violations, assault and battery and negligence. Last month, a judge dismissed the plaintiffs’ claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress, but denied a motion to dismiss civil rights allegations.

The criminal charges are being prosecuted by the Attorney General.

