Volunteers sought for Palmdale’s “Peace Together” public art installation

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, in partnership with Dunn-Edwards Paints, is seeking volunteers to participate in “Peace Together,” a community public art installation that will take place at DryTown Water Park, 3850-B E. Ave. S, on Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18.

Volunteers will paint, or “peace together”— a play on words on puzzle pieces — an interlocking rainbow pattern on selected cross walks at Dry Town Water Park. Brushes, buckets, rollers, tape, t-shirts, and hats will be provided.

Shifts are available on both Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon; and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Facial coverings are required, and COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed. Sign-ups are required at https://signup.com/go/eUakkCg .

“As we are moving towards some degree of normalcy, it’s a great time to engage our community in a project that will brighten lives and bring color and beauty to an otherwise ordinary cross walk,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

“Our commitment to public art continues with this unique partnership between Dunn Edwards-Paints, the City, and our residents who will leave behind something for everyone to enjoy each time they visit DryTown,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt.

“The creativity and commitment of our team in bringing forth quality public art in many different ways and methods is truly amazing,” said City Manager J.J. Murphy. “I look forward to our team continuing to engage the community in adding public art throughout Palmdale.”

For more information, please call 661/267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

