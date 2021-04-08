LA County launches website to connect immigrants to resources

The Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs (OIA) has launched a newly redesigned website to connect the county’s 3.6 million immigrants to critical wraparound services available for them and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.

The website, immigrants.lacounty.gov, includes an interactive, map-based immigrant services directory. This feature allows visitors to search by topic and location for critical services like COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, health care, food assistance, housing support, legal representation, and small business services provided by over 200 County agencies and community-based organizations. The new website also has information about some of the most pressing immigration questions, including public charge, DACA, and evolving immigration policies.

“This location-based approach helps people find services that are nearby, something that may be difficult to accomplish when reviewing a list of service options,” said Dr. Steven J. Steinberg, Geographic Information Officer for the County of Los Angeles. “The platform also provides OIA with an easy-to-update system so that service options and locations can be updated on a more frequent basis to help ensure the most accurate information.”

“OIA is the home for all immigrant Angelinos to access wraparound support services available for them and their families, regardless of their immigration status,” said Rigo Reyes, OIA’s Executive Director. “This helpful website, made possible by the generosity and expertise of our partners, is the latest addition to our efforts to help them.”

[Information via news release from LA County.]

