L.A. County wants translators available at vaccine sites

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to quickly come up with a plan to ensure that translators are available at county vaccine sites.

Supervisor Hilda Solis recommended that the county have at least one trained staff member present at each site who is fluent in the threshold languages of that community.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have learned that to achieve true equity in any initiative, we must meet community residents where they are,” Solis said.

She noted the county’s efforts to deploy mobile vaccination units and partner with trusted community organizations to help deliver shots to residents in the hardest-hit communities.

“However, there is still more work to be done,” Solis said. “Over the course of the last few months, as vaccination efforts have increased, we are seeing additional barriers that we must address if we want to truly achieve a healthy L.A. County. There is still one crucial element that is barring many residents from getting vaccinated — the language barrier.”

A report on implementation is expected back in one week.

