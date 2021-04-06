Man struck, killed by car in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man in his 60s died at the hospital Monday after he was hit by a car while trying to cross the street in Lancaster, authorities said.

The collision happened around 4:11 p.m. Monday, April 5, near the intersection of Avenue K and Stanridge Avenue, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The man was walking southbound across Avenue K when he was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta that was traveling eastbound on Avenue K, the news release states.

The man was critically injured and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was in his 60s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

“The cause of the collision is still being investigated. Speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff ‘s Station at 661-948-8466.

