Driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 138 in Pearblossom

PEARBLOSSOM – A 50-year-old man died Monday after veering his vehicle into opposing traffic lanes and causing a head-on collision on Highway 138 in Pearblossom, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 3:09 p.m. Monday, April 5, on SR-138 east of 123rd Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The man was driving a 2007 Audi A3 westbound on Highway 138 when he “made an unsafe turning movement, allowing [the Audi] to veer to the left across westbound lanes, the center median, and eastbound lanes,” the CHP report states.

The Audi collided head-on with a 2021 Mazda CX-30 that was traveling eastbound on Highway 138, according to the CHP report. The Audi’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 50-year-old resident of Victorville, according to the CHP report.

The Mazda’s driver, 58-year-old Xiaohu Cheng, and passenger, 57-year-old Duan Jing, both of Mexico City, sustained major injuries and were transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment, according to the CHP report.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Alonzo at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.